Sheriff’s deputies arrest Northern California inmate who slipped authorities Northern California woman who escaped custody found by sheriff

A Northern County inmate who escaped from Glenn County Sheriff’s deputies custody Tuesday after completing her treatment at a hospital was found Wednesday and arrested a man on suspicion of harboring a fugitive.

The woman, described by Glenn County sheriff’s deputies has a non-violent offender, slipped by deputies after Colusa Regional Hosptal medical staff deemed her healthy enough to return to jail. She walked out of the hospital while sheriff’s deputies went to retrieve her.

“Due to critically low staffing levels at the Glenn County Jail and (the) Sheriff’s Office, staff were unavailable to standby with (the inmate) while she was convalescing,” a Facebook post by the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office got an anonymous tip Tuesday at about 8:25 p.m. that the woman was at 377 County Road D, located in rural Glenn County.

The woman was taken into custody without incident and booked into Glenn County Jail. She had originally been booked on suspicion of violating her parole, misdemeanor drug charges and failling to appear for a charge possessing stolen property, the Sheriff’s Office said.