Sheriff’s deputies arrest Victorville man suspected of vandalizing vehicle in Adelanto

Victor Valley sheriff’s deputies said they arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of vandalizing a vehicle in an Adelanto neighborhood.

Deputies at 9:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3, responded to a vehicle vandalism in the 18100 block of Poinciana in Adelanto.

A caller told authorities that a man was seen breaking into a vehicle outside the residence, police said.

Deputies arrived and found the victim’s vehicle with a window broken. Through investigation, deputies were able to locate the suspect, Elijah Alvarez of Victorville, at a residence in the 10900 block of Bartlett Avenue, sheriff's officials said.

Alvarez was arrested on suspicion of vandalism and booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto. His bail was set at $10,000, according to sheriff's officials.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy A. Jauregui at the Victor Valley sheriff’s station at 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Deputies arrest man suspected of vandalizing vehicle in Adelanto