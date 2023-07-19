Sheriff’s deputies asking public to identify 2 men suspected in Champaign County trailer theft

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men for their involvement in a trailer theft.

Two men are alleged to be involved in the theft of a trailer in the area of Sink Hole Road, the sheriff’s office posted on social media.

The sheriff’s office has released an image of the two men leaving a white pick-up truck.

One man is wearing a hat with a blue shirt and jeans. He also had sunglasses on.

The other man has a white beard, wearing a hat, red lettering, and a white t-shirt.

If anyone can identify the suspects or vehicle, they are asked to call Deputy Fenwick at 937-484-6091 or the Champaign County Communications Center at 937-653-3409.



