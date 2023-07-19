Sheriff’s deputies asking public to identify 2 men suspected in Champaign County trailer theft

WHIO Staff
·1 min read

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men for their involvement in a trailer theft.

Two men are alleged to be involved in the theft of a trailer in the area of Sink Hole Road, the sheriff’s office posted on social media.

The sheriff’s office has released an image of the two men leaving a white pick-up truck.

One man is wearing a hat with a blue shirt and jeans. He also had sunglasses on.

The other man has a white beard, wearing a hat, red lettering, and a white t-shirt.

If anyone can identify the suspects or vehicle, they are asked to call Deputy Fenwick at 937-484-6091 or the Champaign County Communications Center at 937-653-3409.