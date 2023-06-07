Sheriff’s deputies assigned to ride Victor Valley buses to enhance safety

Sheriff’s deputies will begin riding Victor Valley Transit Authority buses to enhance safety for passengers and drivers.

Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station officials reported that a team composed of one sergeant and four deputies have been assigned to the transit division. The focus will be to ride aboard various buses and monitor bus stops and the Victor Valley Transit Center located on D Street in downtown Victorville.

“Cultivating a steadfast partnership between Victor Valley Transit and the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, we embark on a shared mission to forge meaningful connections within our community,” said VVTA CEO Nancie Goff. “With every interaction, we aim to educate and inform riders, while enhancing the overall safety and security of our public transportation system.”

Over the years, the Daily Press has reported on many incidents involving suspects attacking or harassing transit authority employees and passengers.

VVTA Board Chair Liz Becerra said that the partnership with the sheriff’s department comes after nearly a year of discussions between the agencies. She also said the partnership doesn't stem from any recent or specific occurrence of crime aboard a bus or at a bus station.

“Just like the L.A. County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has issues, we have similar issues, but on a smaller scale,” Becerra said. “With a growing ridership, we wanted to ensure that our passengers and drivers are safe.”

Becerra, who also serves as Victorville mayor pro tem, said she is aware of past incidents when homeless and unruly passengers have harassed or assaulted riders and drivers.

The sheriff’s department and VVTA joining forces is "a powerful alliance dedicated to safeguarding passenger safety," Becerra said

“By pooling our expertise, we can effectively address security concerns, deter criminal activities, and swiftly respond to emergencies,” she said. “This partnership fosters a sense of security and promotes the well-being of commuters, making public transportation a reliable and trusted mode of travel for all."

Intoxicated man harasses passengers

On Valentine’s Day 2022, deputies arrived at a VVTA bus near Phelan and Sheep Creek roads in Phelan and arrested Carlos Apodaca Quezada, 61, sheriff’s officials reported.

Deputies discovered that Quezada had boarded the bus while intoxicated and began harassing passengers. At one point, he urinated out the open door of the bus, walked back to the back of the vehicle, sat down, and passed out, the sheriff’s report said.

Bus driver assaulted

In January 2019, sheriff’s detectives released video of a man assaulting a VVTA driver during an incident that occurred the previous month in Phelan.

When the bus driver asked for the correct fare, the suspect “became loud, vulgar and threatening to the bus driver.” The driver refused to drive away and called in for his supervisor to respond to the location,” sheriff’s officials said.

The video showed the suspect refusing to leave, then yelling and pushing the driver out of the bus and onto the ground. He then punches the driver in the face several times while the driver is on the ground.

The bus driver suffered serious injuries to his face and head, according to the sheriff’s department.

L.A. man injuries bus driver

In February 2018, Robert Sutton, 57, of Los Angeles, was arrested after he assaulted a VVTA bus driver on Highway 395 near Crossroads Way in Adelanto.

Sutton approached the bus, which was being repaired, and began yelling at the passengers, bus driver, and mechanic repairing the bus.

The suspect went inside and verbally assaulted and threatened the passengers, according to authorities.

The bus driver picked up a tire thumper and told Sutton to leave the passengers alone and to get off the bus, but Sutton instead became “more agitated” and took the tire thumper from the driver, injuring her hand and arm.

“Sutton ordered all the passengers off the bus, then exited and began chasing the mechanic down the street with the tire thumper,” officials said.

Sutton was taken into custody when deputies responded to the incident. He was arrested on suspicion of assault

