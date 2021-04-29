Sheriff: Deputies who didn't fire at Black man back on duty

Attorney's for the family of Andrew Brown Jr., Harry Daniel, center, Chantel Cherry-Lassiter, right, and Wayne Kendall, left, make comments after a judge denied requests to release body camera video in the fatal shooting of Brown, in Elizabeth City, N.C., Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
·2 min read

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff said Thursday that he has put four deputies involved in the case of a Black man who was fatally shot last week back on active duty after a review of body camera video showed they did not fire their weapons.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten announced in a news release that he has restored to duty four out of the seven deputies who were placed on administrative leave after the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.

Wooten said the three deputies who fired their weapons will remain on leave until an investigation is completed.

“After reviewing the preliminary conclusions of the independent investigators conducting the internal review, and after carefully examining the body camera footage of the incident with my own staff, it’s obvious that four of the deputies never fired their weapons and deserve to be reinstated to active duty," Wooten said.

Brown was shot April 21 by deputies serving drug-related search and arrest warrants at his house in the town of Elizabeth City, about 160 miles (260 kilometers) northeast of Raleigh. On Tuesday, Brown’s family released an independent autopsy showing he was shot five times, including in the back of the head. The state’s autopsy has not been released yet.

Brown family attorney Harry Daniels called the decision to reinstate the four deputies “unprofessional,” noting that the family has not been shown the video that Wooten says shows they did not fire their weapons.

“They're reinstating deputies with no transparency,” Daniels said. “We think that's inappropriate and should not be done.”

“We have to take their word for it — that's not transparency,” he said.

“Unprofessional — at least show us the video so we can make the determination,” he added.

Recommended Stories

  • Pasquotank Sheriff Identifies Deputies Who Opened Fire on Andrew Brown Jr.

    Sean RayfordThe Pasquotank County Sheriff’s office has released the names of the seven deputies who were placed on administrative leave in the aftermath of Andrew Brown Jr.’s shooting earlier this month, revealing that three of the officers opened fire.Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten said Thursday that three of the seven officers—Investigator Daniel Meads, Deputy Sheriff II Robert Morgan, and Corp. Aaron Lewellyn—fired their weapons while serving a search and arrest warrant at Brown’s Elizabeth City home. The 42-year-old Black man died after being shot by police five times, an independent autopsy shows.“They will remain on administrative leave pending completion of the internal investigation and/or the criminal investigation being conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation,” Wooten said of the officers. The four other deputies—Lt. Steve Judd; Sgt. Michael Swindell; Sgt. Kendall Bishop; and Sgt. Joel Lunsford—have been cleared after a follow-up investigation determined they did not fire their weapons and “and deserve to be reinstated to active duty,” he added. Andrew Brown Jr. Shot 5 Times, Including ‘Kill Shot’ to Back of Head: Independent AutopsyBrown’s death spurred nationwide outrage, and his family, after viewing a 20-second video of the encounter, has called the shooting an “execution.”“I promised the citizens of this county I would be transparent and accountable in this matter. I have been,” Wooten said. “I asked the court to make the body camera footage public. I insisted on outside investigations to ensure impartiality. And now I’m releasing the names of the deputies on the scene. I’ll continue to be transparent whenever I can—without interfering in the independent investigations.”A judge on Thursday ruled to delay the public release of body-camera footage from the incident for at least 30 days, despite outcry from Brown’s family and the community for transparency and justice. The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Brown, a 42-year-old Black man, was shot at around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday while deputies were serving a search warrant and arrest warrant in the 400 block of Perry Street in Elizabeth City for felony drug charges.The Brown family’s attorneys insist that his hands were on his steering wheel when authorities opened fire. Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble said during a Wednesday hearing that videos of the incident show Brown’s car moved and “made contact with law enforcement” twice before deputies began shooting.An independent autopsy commissioned by the family’s lawyers that was released Monday concluded Brown was shot at least five times while he was inside his car—including one “kill shot to the back of the head” while his hands were on the steering wheel. Brown also sustained four bullet wounds to his right arm, while the fatal shot penetrated his brain and skull and never exited his head, the report states. “There’s too much violence. Yesterday, I said he was executed. This autopsy report shows me that was correct,” Brown’s son, Khalil Ferebee, said Tuesday. “The gunshots to the arm, is that not enough? Stuff gotta change for real.”The FBI on Tuesday announced it had opened a federal civil rights investigation into Brown’s death and will work with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina “to determine whether federal laws were violated.” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper also called for a special prosecutor to be appointed “to help assure the community” and Brown’s family that a “decision on pursuing criminal charges is conducted without bias.”Wooten also revealed Thursday the identifies of three officers who left the department after the incident. Deputy Sheriff II William Harris and Lt. Christopher Terry, who had been at the sheriff’s office since 2009, asked to be reassigned. Deputy III James Flowers, who started with the sheriff’s office in 2000, chose to retire early, the sheriff added.“Our county is united behind the importance of doing a careful, serious, and impartial review of everything that happened,” Wooten added. “Some people want a rush to judgment and others want to pit people against each other in a way that can only hurt our county. My job is to ensure transparency and accountability, while also preserving the ability for the independent investigators to do their deliberate, painstaking, and vital work.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Protests after decision on Andrew Brown shooting video

    Protesters, including a crowd of about 200 who marched through town on Wednesday ahead of a dusk-to-dawn curfew, have been clamoring for all the body camera videos to be shared with the public.Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten and roughly 20 media organizations had filed petitions to release the footage from sheriff's deputies involved in the shooting death of Brown on April 21, arguing disclosure was in the public interest.The shooting of Brown, a 42 year-old Black man, has led to a week of boisterous but peaceful demonstrations in Elizabeth City, a riverfront community near the Virginia border whose population of roughly 18,000 is half African-American.

  • Judge denies release of NC shooting video

    A North Carolina prosecutor says that a Black man killed by deputies hit law enforcement officers with his car before they opened fire. A judge also denied requests for video in shooting. (April 28)

  • 2 deputies among 4 killed in shooting at North Carolina home

    Police believe a gunman killed two sheriff's deputies, his mother and his stepfather at a North Carolina home before killing himself.

  • Ex-GA deputy bragged to extremist group about beating Black man in custody, FBI says

    Federal agents say the former Marine also threatened to charge Black Georgians with felonies to prevent them from voting and texted about killing “liberal politicians.” Here’s what happened in court.

  • New security threat from the Taliban

    The State Department is drawing down the number of personnel in the Kabul embassy due to security threats as the U.S. prepares to pull troops out of Afghanistan.

  • Votto, Winker lead Reds to 6-5 win over scuffling Dodgers

    Joey Votto hit a go-ahead double, Jesse Winker homered and drove in two runs and the Cincinnati Reds rallied for the second straight night to defeat the scuffling Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5 on Tuesday. “Right now it has kind of been salvage a series mode,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. Votto's two-run double to right field off Scott Alexander (0-2) in the seventh snapped an 0-for-15 skid and gave Cincinnati the lead.

  • Caller threatens to bomb high school if track coach isn’t fired, Illinois officials say

    The track coach is under investigation after allegations of a racist remark to a Black student.

  • Alexis Lafrenière with a Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres

    Alexis Lafrenière (New York Rangers) with a Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres, 04/27/2021

  • 5 Trends From the 2021 New York Bridal Fashion Week

    Optimism, craftsmanship and whimsy were all on showcase in the collections.

  • Republicans can govern without winning a majority. That threatens our democracy.

    In America, the two political parties don’t compete on an even playing field.

  • Cancel culture looks a lot like old-fashioned church discipline

    Baptist preachers canceled by opponents. Library of CongressBlink and you may have missed one of the more recent controversies over cancel culture. On March 23, 2021, columnist Hemal Jhaveri published an opinion piece at For The Win, a sports commentary website operated by USA Today. In it, she remarked on the “Cinderella story” then forming around the surprising success of Oral Roberts University, an evangelical Christian school, in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. Rather than cheer, Jhaveri suggested, fans should protest the team over the “university’s deeply bigoted anti-LGBTQ+ policies.” Two days later, USA Today published a response by Ed Stetzer, a professor at the evangelical Wheaton College, who criticized a supposed “mob” for rushing to cancel ORU from March Madness. Ironically, it was Jhaveri who was canceled – that is to say, fired – by USA Today the next day in the wake of a tweet about mass shootings, one that she would acknowledge was ill-considered. ORU’s basketball team, meanwhile, was removed from the tournament not by howling protesters but by Arkansas in a Sweet 16 matchup. Church discipline Extensive debate has swirled around the purpose, effectiveness and even the very existence of what has been called “cancel culture.” The phrase itself may have originated as a joke. But the phenomenon is rooted in what has been characterized as efforts by political progressives to “call out” individuals and organizations engaged in offensive or damaging behavior. It entails public efforts, usually on social media, to shame the perpetrator and instill consequences and has been seized on by many on the political right as a wedge issue in the so-called culture wars. But “canceling” is not wholly embraced on the left, nor is it unknown among political or religious conservatives. In fact, cancel culture should have a ring of familiarity for Stetzer, a Southern Baptist. As a scholar of practical and political theology, I see echoes of the phenomenon in the history of the church. From their origins in the 17th century through the late 19th century, Baptists in America – most especially in the South – vigorously engaged in the practice of church discipline. Believers who had allegedly sinned would be accused, tried and then convicted by their peers – the verdict was decided by democratic vote. While the repentant were restored to fellowship, the obstinate were excommunicated, or to borrow from today’s parlance, “canceled.” Cleansing the body politic Baptists prosecuted their own for a panoply of offenses, including alcoholism, social dancing and erroneous beliefs. They disciplined white males for mistreating their wives and slaves, but they also disciplined wives for disobedience to their husbands. At its height, the church discipline generated a massive turnover in membership. The historian Gregory Wills, in his book “Democratic Religion,” claims that Baptists in Georgia excommunicated more than 40,000 members in the years preceding the Civil War. Church discipline relaxed over time and essentially disappeared by the end of the 1920s. But some Southern Baptists today aim to restore its place in congregational life as a bulwark against what they see as “moral relativism” and a way to address what they see as offenses such as homosexuality, sex outside of marriage and false teaching. At first glance, evangelical disciplinarians and progressive “cancelers” may seem worlds apart. Yet I believe they share certain key features. They both express what can be described as a purity ethic that aims to root out behaviors deemed to be harmful from the body politic. Both struggle with the question of appropriate response. Do the offender’s actions warrant exclusion? Is there an opportunity for rehabilitation and, if so, how is this achieved? Both disciplining and canceling are also, in my view, acts of meaning-making that may be called religious. As the sociologist Peter Berger famously argued, religion erects a “sacred canopy” that provides order to one’s experience of the world. Secularization has, in many cases, transferred the function of religion to other domains, especially politics. So, just as a Baptist in 1821 maintained his sacred canopy, the Kingdom of God, in part through upholding church discipline, a political activist in 2021 might maintain their “sacred canopy” – whether it is called “social justice” or “freedom” – by calling out opinions they consider too abhorrent to be tolerated in contemporary society. [Explore the intersection of faith, politics, arts and culture. Sign up for This Week in Religion.] Chance of reconciliation We not only discover a form of “cancel culture” in the history of American evangelicalism, but also some examples of how to overcome the polarization that often defines its contemporary expressions. Pastor Jesse Mercer uncanceled a congregant. Wikimedia In 1817, one “Brother Lancaster” was brought before the membership of Powelton Baptist Church for allowing dancing at his daughter’s wedding. Lancaster admitted his guilt but turned accuser, declaring that the church had neglected to address weightier sins, including favoritism of the rich over the poor. The pastor, Jesse Mercer, was brought to tears and prayed for reconciliation. The church welcomed Lancaster back in to the fold, then broke into song. For a fractured nation, Lancaster’s story provides an important reminder from Stetzer’s and my ancestors in faith. The quest for moral accountability finds its greatest successes – and surprises – when rebuke and counterrebuke give way to authentic listening. Starr King School for the Ministry is a member of the Association of Theological Schools. The ATS is a funding partner of The Conversation US. This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Christopher Schelin, Starr King School for the Ministry . Read more:Hate cancel culture? Blame algorithmsAncient cancel cultures: The defacement of statues in America replicates a tradition going back millennia Christopher Schelin does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • A former Georgia sheriff's deputy said he wanted to charge Black people with felonies to prevent them from voting, court documents show

    Wilkinson County sheriff's deputy Cody Griggers, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of an unregistered firearm and was fired in November.

  • Diet may be more important than exercise for long-term weight control, evidence suggests

    Dr. Herman Pontzer, an evolutionary biologist, says his research suggests that exercise is not so effective for weight loss but it's key for health.

  • Police clash with protesters for second straight night in Elizabeth City; 5 arrested

    Earlier in the day, a judge decided not to publicly release body camera footage of Andrew Brown Jr. being shot and killed by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies.

  • ‘Heartbreak.’ What we know about the two deputies killed in North Carolina standoff

    The deputies were among five people killed.

  • Policy for deputies who killed Andrew Brown Jr. says shooting moving vehicle is 'rarely effective'

    "Deputies should take reasonable steps to move out of the path of an approaching vehicle instead of discharging their firearm."

  • 'It Stops With This Generation': Monifa Bandele on the Cultural Mandate That Is We, As Ourselves

    What does it cost a culture to ignore or outright deny its most marginalized and abused? One need look no further than America, which struggles under the weight of its hypocrisy each time it claims to be the “land of the free.” Simply put, it’s an integrity issue: How can you trust a country that refuses to prioritize your safety and security?

  • Silver Price Daily Forecast – Silver Tests Support At The 50 EMA At $25.80

    Silver did not manage to settle above $26.30 and declined towards the 50 EMA.

  • A standoff in a residential North Carolina neighborhood left multiple deputies shot

    Authorities in Boone, North Carolina, said there was an "ongoing stand-off" situation in a residential neighborhood.