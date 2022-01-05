Sheriff’s deputies investigate 3 shootings, 1 serious injury, Tuesday in Beaufort Co.

One man was seriously injured and multiple homes and cars were hit in three separate shootings Tuesday night in Burton, an unincorporated area of Beaufort County, police say.

Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Milledge Village Road around 6 p.m. after receiving a call about shots being fired in the area, according to Maj. Bob Bromage with the Sheriff’s Office. A residence and a vehicle were struck by bullets. Any suspects left before deputies arrived, Bromage said.

At 8:15 p.m., a man was dropped off at the Burton Fire District’s Shell Point firehouse on Parris Island Gateway with a gunshot wound, Bromage said. The man “appeared to be in serious condition” before he was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital, Burton Fire District spokesperson Capt. Dan Byrne said. The man told police he had been shot on Cleveland Drive. He was later transported to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment, Bromage said.

Deputies then responded to Possum Hill Road just after 10 p.m. after receiving a call about shots fired, Bromage said. Deputies were able to find multiple shell casings in the area. No injuries were reported, Bromage said. A house was struck by the gunfire, he said.

As of Wednesday, no suspects have been identified and no arrests been made in any of the shootings. In each case, the shooters left the scene before police arrived, Bromage said.

If anyone has information regarding the shootings, they may call Sgt. Jennifer Snider at (843)255-3421 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843)554-1111.