Sheriff’s deputies investigate a death alongside a major Midlands interstate

Authorities are investigating a death along a major midlands interstate highway.

While initial details remain scarce, Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said in social media posts released at about noon Friday that the investigation had been underway since Friday morning:

“We’re in the early phases of a death investigation that started early (Friday) morning along the westbound side of I-20 near mile marker 62. Detectives and crime scene investigators responded to that location. Our work on the case continues.”

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office had not publicly identified any deceased people in connection with the case as of early Friday afternoon.

There were rumblings on social media early Friday about traffic backups on I-20 near mile marker 62. As of 12:30 p.m. Friday, traffic in the area seemed to be flowing reasonably freely, per views on the state Department of Transportation traffic cameras in the area.

That section of I-20 is located about a mile west of the interchange with Highway 378. Businesses off that I-20/Hwy. 378 interchange include a Chick-fil-A, a Chili’s and a Taco Bell, among several others.

