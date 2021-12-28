Sheriff’s deputies investigating 3 Beaufort County shootings over the holiday weekend

Police are investigating a possible drive-by shooting, a shooting at a party and another that struck a home on Martin Lane in Seabrook over the holiday weekend, according to reports from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 23 around 2 p.m., police responded to several reports of a house being hit by gunfire on Martin Lane in Seabrook, an unincorporated community in northern Beaufort County.

Police found shell casings at the intersection of Martin Lane and Detour Road, a police report said, and deputies spoke to at least five people who said they were inside the house at the time. One person told police that other people in the house at the time of the shooting ran away before police arrived.

Neighbors told police they saw a dark SUV drive by the home and unleash what sounded like “automatic gunfire” before driving away.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, deputies were called to a St. Helena Island house party on James Grant Road after multiple reports of shots fired in the area. Approximately 100 cars were at the party, and those leaving told police that they had heard gunshots. Two live 9 mm rounds were found near a covered parking area along with a black cellphone, police said in a report. A spent shell casing was found in the street, and a red cellphone was found in a drainage ditch.

On Sunday around 10:10 p.m., police arrived at Keans Neck Road in Lobeco, an unincorporated community in Beaufort County, after receiving a call that shots were fired in the area. They found six 9 mm casings in the street and took swabs of the casings to check for possible DNA, a police report said. A resident in the area told police they didn’t see anything and only heard the shots. No injuries were reported.

No suspects had been identified as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Maj. Bob Bromage with the Sheriff’s Office. The investigations into the three shootings are ongoing.

If anyone has information related to the shootings, they may call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.