Sheriff’s deputies investigating after Harrison Twp. stabbing victim walks into hospital

A woman walked into the hospital after being stabbed early Thursday morning in Harrison Township.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Miami Valley Hospital at around 3:48 a.m. on initial reports of a woman stabbed, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told NewsCenter 7.

The hospital’s personnel reported the stabbing to law enforcement as part of the protocol.

The stabbing reportedly took place at the 1900 block of Republic Drive, dispatch said.

Deputies went to the scene to investigate.

A person of interest has also been detained, according to dispatchers.

The condition of the woman has not yet been released.

