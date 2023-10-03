Sheriff’s deputies investigating man’s shooting in south Sacramento. One person detained
A south Sacramento shooting Tuesday morning left a men injured with what the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office called non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.
Deputies were called at about 10 a.m. to the 8100 block of Judette Avenue and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in his leg, said Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi.
Deputies detained a man, but haven’t yet arrested him, Gandhi said.