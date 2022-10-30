Sheriff: Deputies investigating after meth, fentanyl found while booking suspect into jail

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they said a suspect tried to bring drugs into the county jail.

During the early morning hours of Oct. 30, crews were booking David Wheeler, 32, into county jail on the charge of operating a motor vehicle while impaired.

Before being taken into the secured booking area, a white pill was located on Wheeler and taken as evidence.

>> Area LGBT nonprofit latest victim of catalytic converter thefts, expected to impact food deliveries

Continuing through the booking process, as deputies were collecting Wheeler’s personal property they found a rolled-up dollar bill that contained a white powder inside, according to a release.

The suspected drugs were collected as evidence. An initial test of the substance showed presumptive positive results for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Wheeler is now being held on an additional felony charge of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse into a detention facility.



