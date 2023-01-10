Sheriff’s deputies searching for woman after man found dead in Jackson County hotel room

Jackson County law enforcement and Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help to find a woman wanted in connected to a suspicious death at a Jackson County motel where the male victim was left with only his shoes.

The man’s body was found inside the Red Roof Inn in St. Martin on Monday. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. identified the victim as Cody O’Neal.

Lynd suspects O’Neal died of a drug overdose, but a toxicology report will confirm cause of death.

“Toxicology reports usually take about eight to 10 weeks,” Lynd said.

Jackson County deputies are searching for a woman, identified as Mary Ann Slaughter, in connection to O’Neal’s death, Sheriff John Ledbetter said.

O’Neal’s vehicle, a silver 2017 GMC Sierra Z71 pickup truck, was stolen from the parking lot. The truck also had paint-matched fender flares, a leveling kit, chrome aftermarket rims, black toolbox, black rain guards on the windows and chrome nerf bars.

More of O’Neal’s belongings were also missing from the motel room. The victim was found with only his shoes, Crime Stoppers said on Facebook.

O’Neal’s mother, Lori O’Neal, issued a plea on Facebook after learning of her son’s death.

“.He was my first born ... he was a wonderful and had the biggest heart. I just want and need his personal items. They mean everything to me,” she said on Facebook.

Anyone with information about the man’s death or anyone who can identify the woman is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063.