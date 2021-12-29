Sheriff’s deputies and state agency investigate 2nd shooting Tuesday in Jasper County

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office has enlisted help from the S.C. Law Enforcement Division to investigate after a shooting Tuesday night.

Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office responded to the Wagon Branch area around 9:15 p.m., according to a post on the office’s Facebook page.

“This is an active investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and further information will be released when available,” the post said.

As of Wednesday morning, there was no word on possible injuries or suspects. Jasper County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Chief Deputy Jeff Crosby could not immediately be reached for comment.

Another shooting was reported Tuesday afternoon at a fire station on Coosaw Drive. No one was injured, and no charges were being sought, Crosby said at the time.

Anyone with information about the shooting Tuesday night may call the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 843-726-7779, Jasper County Dispatch at 843-726-7519 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.