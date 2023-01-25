Sheriff: Deputies, suspect involved in standoff after shots fired while serving warrant

Brevard County deputies serving a warrant are involved in a standoff after shots were fired Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators said at least one person barricaded themselves inside a residence on Beverly Court near A1A in Melbourne Beach.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were in the process of serving a warrant when gunfire erupted.

See map of location below:

Officials did not know if deputies or someone inside the home fired the shots.

The sheriff’s office says no deputies were injured in the shooting.

