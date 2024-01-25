Sheriff’s deputies warning of increased reports about ‘Grandparent Scam’

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office says it is receiving increased reports of what is called the “Grandparent Scam.”

Scammers are calling people pretending to be their grandchildren and trying to steal their money, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

The sheriff’s office says that scammers will call their house and make up emergencies like needing bail money or court fees.

A second person will also call pretending to be the grandchild’s lawyer to ask people to go to the bank and withdraw money, according to the spokesperson.

“The emotional manipulation involved in these scams is truly troubling,” said Rob Streck, Montgomery County Sheriff. “We urge residents to be vigilant and verify the authenticity of such calls before taking any action and to report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement.”

Victims of this scam have reported significant financial losses.

Streck said he is emphasizing the importance of awareness and caution among the community.