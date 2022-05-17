Sheriff’s deputy is 1 of 2 dead after a shooting in Kentucky, police say

A Kentucky sheriff’s deputy and one other person have died after a shooting Monday in Marshall County, according to Kentucky State Police.

The shooting happened around 3:10 p.m. ET and involved one Calloway County sheriff’s deputy and another person, according to state police. Both the deputy and the other person involved were taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Kentucky State Police were investigating the shooting through their Critical Incident Response Team. State police have statewide jurisdiction to investigate shootings that involve law enforcement as requested by other agencies in Kentucky.

“To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP’s standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered,” state police said in a news releases. “Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.”

Further details weren’t released, but Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement that he asked Kentucky residents to pray for the family of the deputy.

“This deputy has paid the ultimate sacrifice today while serving our commonwealth,” Beshear said. “Let us honor the life, bravery and service of this deputy.”