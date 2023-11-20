Sheriff: Deputy arrests man seen waving machete in Monroe Township

MONROE TWP. — A Monroe County deputy sheriff arrested a man who was reported to have been waving a machete while walking along South Dixie Highway Saturday night, Nov. 18.

Deputy Sheriff Cody Carena was called to the area of South Dixie Highway near Dunbar Road at about 8:20 p.m. when motorists reported seeing a man walking in the roadway, a news release from the sheriff's office said. The male was also said to be waving around a machete.

Carena found the man walking on South Dixie Highway near Vineyard Drive and engaged him with verbal commands, which led to the man quickly surrendering. A large machete was found concealed in the man’s waistband.

The suspect, a 26-year-old resident of Newport, who also was found to be intoxicated, was placed under arrest on charges of carrying a concealed weapon as well as disorderly conduct and was lodged at the Monroe County Jail. The sheriff's office did not release the suspect’s identity.

The case remains under investigation by Carena. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7548.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Monroe County Sheriff: Deputy arrests man seen waving machete