Sheriff’s deputy charged with domestic violence after assaulting ex-wife, SC cops say

A sheriff’s deputy resigned after he was accused of assaulting his ex-wife, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

On April 14, Cody Blackmon was off duty when his ex-wife called the Camden Police Department and said she’d been assaulted by her former husband, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Blackmon, 33, was suspended from duty that night, and the sheriff’s office said it asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate the incident.

Blackmon was also investigated by the sheriff’s office, and he resigned during a meeting with Sheriff Lee Boan, according to the release.

Following his resignation, the sheriff’s office said it notified the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy to suspend Blackmon’s law enforcement certification.

SLED completed the investigation, and after its findings were reviewed by the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Blackmon was charged with second-degree domestic violence, according to the release.

On Tuesday, Blackmon turned himself in to law enforcement officers and was locked up at the Kershaw County Detention Center, the sheriff’s office said.

No bond has been set for Blackmon, who remains behind bars, jail records show.

If convicted on the misdemeanor domestic violence charge, Blackmon faces a maximum punishment of three years in prison and a $5,000 fine, according to South Carolina law.