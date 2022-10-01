Sheriff’s deputy fires shots at pistol-carrying suspect during drive-by shooting manhunt

As Hurricane Ian darkened South Carolina’s skies, a law enforcement pursuit nearly turned deadly in the Midlands.

On Friday afternoon, a Richland County sheriff’s deputy investigating a recent drive-by shooting found himself in an armed confrontation with a suspect, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Around 3:20 p.m., sheriff’s deputies spotted a white van believed to be connected to recent drive-by shootings in Audubon Oaks.

Investigators believed that the shootings were “retaliation for another shooting that occurred September 5th at an apartment complex on Bluff Road,” according to the sheriff’s department.

When investigator Robert Beary attempted to stop the van, the driver fled. Beary pursued the van, which crashed into the woods off of Firetower Road and Western Lane.

“At least 3 subjects” ran from the crashed van, according to the sheriff’s department. Beary gave chase on foot. The sheriff’s department said the man Beary chased, Darreun Miller, did not comply with his commands to stop. When confronted, Miller allegedly reached for a gun in his waistband.

Beary then fired one shot. It did not hit Miller, the sheriff’s department said. Miller, 19, was then taken into custody. Neither Beary nor Miller sustained injuries.

Miller was booked at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and charged with criminal conspiracy, pointing and presenting a firearm, and unlawful carrying of a pistol. His bond hearing was scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department Officer Involved Shooting Team is investigating the incident. The investigation into the drive-by shootings is continuing, the sheriff’s department said.

The Sumter County sheriff made several arrests last week of individuals they say were responsible for the alarming spike in drive-by shootings over the past month. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has “not seen a significant increase in drive-by shootings over the past 30 days,” according to a statement released by the department.