Sheriff deputy hurt trying to warn residents of fire

Mark Hayward, The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
·1 min read

Mar. 31—A Hillsborough County sheriff's deputy was injured Wednesday morning trying to warn people that their Lowell Street home in Manchester was on fire and they needed to get out, authorities said.

The deputy and a Manchester police officer ignored flames and ran into 352 Lowell St. They found people on the first and second floors of the 2 1/2 -story building, according to a statement issued by Manchester police. Police confirmed the sheriff's deputy was hurt.

The Manchester Fire Department said the deputy was taken by ambulance to a hospital. No word was available Wednesday on the extent of the injuries.

The fire was reported about 9:25 a.m. Firefighters found an attached garage ablaze as well as a car parked in the driveway. The fire extended to the attic of the house, and firefighters brought it under control in about 45 minutes. The Fire Department estimated the damage at $75,000.

In a statement, Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg credited veteran police officer Tony Battistelli, who saw the fire and radioed it in to dispatch. A bystander also helped in the efforts, police said.

"Officer Battistelli put his own safety at risk to help others and in doing so, the tenants avoided injury," Aldenberg said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the Fire Department said.

