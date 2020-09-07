Sheriff Deputy put on leave after footage shows him attacking black teenager at juvenile centre

(Florida politics/ YouTube)

A deputy in Sarasota, Florida has been placed on administrative leave after security footage showed him violently detaining a black teenager, according to reports.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Neil Pizzo was put on leave on Friday following an altercation with 17-year-old Terrence Reed at the Juvenile Assessment Centre on 1 September, ABC7 reported.

A video of the incident obtained by the broadcaster shows Mr Pizzo pointing at Mr Reed as he sits on a bench with his arms tucked into his shirt.

The deputy can then be seen walking towards the teenager, immediately grabbing him by the neck, forcing him to the floor, and hitting him.

According to an incident report released to ABC7, Mr Pizzo claimed that the violence unfolded after the teenager refused orders to take his hands out of his shirt and made verbal threats towards him.

The deputy also reportedly claimed that Mr Reed had his fist clenched and felt he needed to step in and defend himself, according to the outlet.

The teenager was arrested for cocaine possession, selling cocaine, contempt of court, and a probation violation, according to records obtained by the outlet.

Following the incident, Mr Reed was reportedly taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he was treated for a head abrasion.

YahooNews reported that Sheriff Tom Knight announced that the incident was under investigation.

