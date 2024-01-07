Sheriff’s deputy reportedly intervenes in Modesto armed assault. Suspect arrested

A Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputy, while on patrol in South Modesto, intervened in an assault involving a firearm, according to a news release from the department.

About 10:35 a.m. Saturday, Deputy Kevin McCarty was on patrol near Dallas Street and Butte Avenue when he encountered four men assaulting a male individual, the release said. All four suspects fled the area, abandoning the weapon.

McCarty, with the assistance of others, was able to aid the man, who suffered minor facial injuries, the release said.

The individual reported that the alleged primary attacker, later identified as 19-year-old Modesto resident Keynu Bordeau, was armed with a firearm, the release said.

Bordeau was taken into custody, and further investigation uncovered a loaded, unserialized polymer 80 “ghost gun” in his possession, according to the release.

The press release reported that Bordeau had pointed the firearm at the male individual, chambered a round and aimed directly at him just as law enforcement arrived on the scene. No shots were fired.

“It is quite possible our deputy saved this man’s life,” the release read.

Bordeau faces felony charges, including suspicion of assault with a firearm, brandishing a firearm, being a previously convicted felon in possession of a gun, and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in public, as well as assault and battery. He was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center.