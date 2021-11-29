Sheriff: Deputy shoots woman pointing weapon at officers

Police car

CENTERVILLE, Ind. — A woman was injured Sunday night when a sheriff's deputy shot her after she pointed a weapon at officers.

The woman was taken to Reid Health, then transferred to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, according to a Sheriff Randy Retter in a news release. Her condition was not available.

A Centerville Police Department officer and a Wayne County Sheriff's Office deputy were dispatched shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday to the 500 block of East South Street in Centerville for a woman threatening suicide, the release said. The Centerville officer approached the woman, who was sitting on the front porch and yelling at officers.

The officer saw she had a weapon and took cover behind his vehicle, giving commands for the woman to drop the weapon, according to the release. At one point, she entered the residence.

When she returned outside, she pointed her weapon at officers, and a deputy fired a shot from his department-issued rifle, the release said. The shot struck the women, and officers began life-saving measures.

Firefighters and paramedics took over the medical efforts when they arrived, and the woman was transported to the hospital, according to the release. She was transferred to Miami Valley by medical helicopter.

Names of the woman and officers are being withheld at this time.

Officers involved have been put on paid administrative leave while the incident is investigated. That is policy for both police agencies.

Retter and Centerville Chief Ed Buchholz have requested the Indiana State Police investigate the incident, the release said. Information from the investigation will then be forwarded to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for review.

