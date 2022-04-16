Sheriff’s deputy shoots, wounds Parkland man during standoff after child calls 911

A Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy shot a man Friday night during a standoff in Parkland that began with a 911 call from one of the man’s children, according to a statement from the Pierce County Force Investigation Team.

The dispatch call came at 8:00 p.m., reporting possible child abuse in progress. A 10-year-old boy had called 911 to say his father had been drinking and tried to hit the boy and his younger brother, who had locked themselves in a bedroom.

Deputies drove to an apartment complex in the 200 block of 125th Street South. A South Sound 911 dispatcher heard the man say he had a gun. A sheriff’s deputy at the scene told another dispatcher, “He’s going to shoot us,” the PCFIT statement said.

Events unfolded quickly. At 8:10 p.m., the two children, aided by deputies, escaped the apartment through the bedroom window. A moment later, shots had been fired. The statement from PCFIT does not make it clear who fired first.

Shots fired at Byrn Mar Apartments in Parkland. All deputies are okay. Still trying to get the suspect to surrender. Please stay out of the area.

The man in the apartment called 911 to report he had been shot, according to the PCFIT statement. A negotiator began to speak with him. He surrendered at 9:28 p.m., and was taken into custody.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the shoulder. No deputies were injured in the incident.

As with all incidents involving potentially lethal force, the PCFIT team will conduct an independent investigation. The deputy who fired the shot has been placed on administrative leave in accordance with standard procedure.