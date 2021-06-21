Sheriff’s deputy shot multiple times by armed suspect, full-blown manhunt underway

Police in Iowa are on the hunt Monday for an armed suspect who they say fled on foot after shooting a sheriff’s deputy multiple times, leaving him with "serious injuries."

"As the deputy entered the store he was met by an armed suspect," the sheriff’s office said in a news release. "The suspect fired multiple times and the deputy was struck by multiple rounds from the armed suspect."

The attack unfolded around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night when the officer responded to an alarm going off at a Casey’s General Store location in Coggin, north of Cedar Rapids, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say the individual then escaped in a van and was pursued by another responding deputy before crashing the vehicle in Coggin and fleeing on foot.

Meanwhile, the wounded deputy was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment. His identity was not released.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are now searching for the suspect, described as a black male in his mid-30s around 6 feet tall and weighing about 210 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and dark pants, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office says.

"Stay indoors and lock your doors," the sheriff’s office added in a tweet. "Report suspicious activity immediately at 9-1-1."