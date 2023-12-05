Sheriff’s detectives investigate in-custody death of ill inmate held in Adelanto

Less than 24-hours after his arrest, High Desert Detention Center inmate Corey Bennett, 50, became ill and later died at a local hospital.

Less than 24-hours after his arrest, a High Desert Detention Center inmate became ill and died, according to authorities.

On Friday morning, Corey Bennett, 50, of Adelanto was arrested at the Victorville Courthouse as a court remand for a suspected grand theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.

While at the Adelanto detention center, Bennett was placed in a cell for observation. Sheriff's deputies believed Bennett tried to bring a controlled substance into the jail facility, police said.

Around 8 a.m. on Saturday, Bennett became ill while in his cell, and medical attention was provided, according to authorities. His condition worsened and he was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, sheriff's officials said.

Detectives with the sheriff’s specialized investigations division are conducting the investigation. The cause and manner of death is pending the coroner’s investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Ian Gosswiller with the specialized investigations division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Detectives investigate in-custody death of ill inmate held in Adelanto