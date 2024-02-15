Sheriff: Disabled vehicle leads to drug arrest

Feb. 15—Police said a woman was arrested after deputies found illegal drugs in a disabled vehicle.

According to a media release, Delaware County Sheriff's deputies found a vehicle with its hazard lights flashing on state Route 17 in the town of Hancock Feb. 20, 2023. Deputies said they searched the vehicle and found drugs and drug paraphernalia. The Delaware County Court issued a warrant for Jennifer L. Williams, 43, Aug. 10, 2023, for the charge of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a class B felony.

The Fallsburg Police Department arrested Williams Feb. 7 and she was transported to Delaware County, the release said. She was held in the Delaware County Correctional Facility without bail.