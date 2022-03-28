Sheriff: Dispute on I-85 in Jackson County ends with gunfire, death of Philadelphia man

A dispute between two men from Philadelphia, Pa., led to one man shooting and killing his companion early Monday along Interstate 85 in Jackson County, according to Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum.

The suspect, Donald Carter, 67, is charged with murder and aggravated assault in the slaying of Samuel Sanders, 71, Mangum said in a news release.

Authorities were notified of the shooting about 3:10 a.m. when Jackson County 911 took a call from a man identified as Nicholas Avery Jefferson, 22, also of Philadelphia, who reported he was on I-85, but was unable to explain what had happened, according to the sheriff’s report.

However, when deputies arrived at the location near Commerce, they found a panel truck hauling a U-Haul trailer and an unresponsive driver, who was wounded by a gunshot, Mangum said.

Sanders was transported to the Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where Mangum said he was pronounced dead.

Deputies were also told that the shooter had fled the scene.

A K-9 unit from the Lee Arrendale State Prison and a Georgia State Patrol helicopter responded to aid in the search. Officers from GSP and the Commerce and Jefferson police departments also arrived to hunt the suspect.

Shortly before 9 a.m., officers located the suspect hiding in a building near I-85 next to some chicken houses, Mangum said. The owner of the farm helped officers locate the man, she said.

The Philadelphia men had been working a job in Georgia and were on their way back to Pennsylvania when an argument broke out and Carter shot Sanders, according to Mangum.

The nature of the dispute was not disclosed.

