Sheriff: 'Doing all we know to aid in the search'

Nov. 14—Deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office have been joined by other local, state and federal officials in an effort to locate three Hispanic males in the Greensport Road area north of Ohatchee.

[Update from 3:42 p.m. Monday: One suspect has been captured and deputies on foot are looking for the others, according to the Sheriff's Office social media.]

Sheriff Matthew Wade told The Anniston Star Monday afternoon his agency became involved after the three suspects involved allegedly burglarized a jewelry store in Rainbow City early Monday morning.

Wade said after the burglary of a jewelry store, which reportedly maintained guns or was adjacent to a gun store, Rainbow City authorities there began a chase of the suspects.

"Southside saw the car, chased it, then it wrecked barely within the Calhoun County line," Wade said.

"We are assisting with all of our resources and techniques and doing all we know to aid in the search," Wade said. "We are being assisted by a helicopter from ALEA with thermal imaging, the FBI, as well as K-9s from the Department of Corrections. We are doing everything in our power to make sure the community is safe."

Law enforcement officers have continued to pursue the three suspects in the area where they fled into the woods and also continue to caution the three men are believed to be armed.

Authorities this afternoon are requesting the southern Southside / northern Ohatchee area be avoided at this time.

It is recommended those in the area lock their doors, secure all vehicles, and immediately notify authorities of any suspicious activity.