Sheriff: Door Dash driver charged with theft after being caught on camera

A Kissimmee man is facing theft charges after deputies say he was caught on camera stealing a package from outside a Polk County home.

Deputies said 22-year-old Moises Rios Avila was working as a Door Dash driver delivering some food to a home near Davenport, Florida Aug. 21 just after 7 p.m.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Investigators said after Rios Avila dropped off the food order, he took a package from the front porch that had been delivered to the home earlier.

After he was seen on the homeowner’s doorbell camera taking the package, the homeowner called deputies.

Read: $5K reward being offered in woman’s shooting death

Read: Received a package that you didn’t order? What to know about ‘brushing scams’

Investigators were then able to locate Rios Avila after running his license plate which was captured on a neighborhood security camera.

Deputies said when they questioned Rios Avila, he told them that he took the package as a “prank.”

Read: ‘It’s gotten worse’: Dozens of dead fish found floating in Orlando lake

Rios Avila was arrested and charged with burglary and petit theft and booked into the Polk County Jail.

See map of location below:

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.