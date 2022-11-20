Sheriff-Elect T.K. Waters to be sworn-in as Jacksonville’s 7th Sheriff.

Jacksonville Sheriff-elect T.K. Waters will officially take the oath of office on Sunday, November 20th , becoming Jacksonville’s seventh Sheriff. Interim Sheriff Pat Ivey and Chief Judge Mark Mahon will join T.K., at Bible Believers Baptist Church at noon.

“The work starts right away. Everyone in our great city deserves to live safely and I am ready to deliver a Sheriff’s Office that does just that. It is crucial that Jacksonville has a Sheriff over the next four years who will fight relentlessly to reduce crime, improve transparency, and make our city an even better place to live and raise a family.”

In addition, Waters filed his candidacy on Monday with the Supervisor of Elections Office for a full, four year term. Election Day will be Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

About T.K. Waters:

Sheriff-elect T.K. Waters is a dynamic leader within the public safety arena. With thirty-one years of experience, T.K. offers a full cadre of expertise in the critical strategies of prevention, intervention and enforcement. Born into a dedicated military family, T.K. was stationed in multiple locations throughout much of his childhood. He graduated from the Wurzburg-American High School in West Germany. He went on to receive his Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies, with a minor in Homeland Security from Liberty University.

T.K. joined JSO in 1991 as a Corrections Officer. He later graduated from the Police Academy in August of 1993. T.K. has held every role within JSO from Corrections to Patrol to Sergeant and served as Chief of Investigations overseeing operations including but not limited to Homicide, the Crime Gun Intelligence Center (CGIC), Violent Crime, Group Violence Reduction, Firearms Laboratory, Special Assault, Missing Persons/Kidnappings, Officer Involved Shootings, Cold Cases, Robbery, Burglary, Economic Crimes and Auto Crimes.

Additionally, T.K.’s wife Robin is a retired JSO Officer who currently works as an investigator for the State Attorney’s Office. They raised their 3 children in Jacksonville.

