UPDATE Sheriff: Epiphany Barnes found safe in Texas

Sep. 23—HARTSGROVE — A 12-year-old Ashtabula County girl missing since Thursday morning has been found safe in Texas.

The discovery came after new information in the disappearance of Epiphany Barnes was brought to the attention of investigators, Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi said Saturday afternoon.

The Hartsgrove girl was last seen by a neighbor on Laskey Road, where she lives, according to information provided by Niemi. He said she was seen at 9 a.m. on Thursday, shortly after leaving her family's home on foot.

Niemi said new information collected by investigators included confirmation that the girl had contact with a male via social media prior to her disappearance. Niemi said the FBI was involved in the case.

"Detectives interviewed family, friends and neighbors of Barnes and ultimately were able to identify a suspect, a 41-year-old male from New Mexico," Niemi stated in a press release.

"Detectives obtained a description of a possible suspect vehicle early on Saturday and were notified that the license plate number was recorded via a license plate recognition camera in Kentucky. The vehicle was recorded approximately 10 hours after she went missing," he said.

"Detectives were able to also obtain a cellphone number for the suspect, which was pinged to a location in Texas Saturday afternoon. Detectives notified Texas authorities, who acted upon it immediately," Niemi said.

The suspect is in custody and arrangements are being made to bring Barnes home, Niemi said. He said no further information is being released at this time.

Prior to the new information a search in the area where Epiphany disappeared was conducted, Niemi said.

Niemi said a search for the girl took place Saturday on Laskey Road and Hyde Road — where her cell phone was last heard beeping — before she was located in Texas.

He said the sheriff's department led the search and other groups assisted. The sheriff said search dogs were involved Saturday.

