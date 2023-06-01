Sheriff Eric Flowers enters 2024 Indian River County sheriff's race

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY – Sheriff Eric Flowers on Thursday submitted his paperwork to the Supervisor of Elections office declaring his aim to seek a second term in office.

The sheriff is the fourth to enter the 2024 Indian River County sheriff's race and third Republican.

Following through on statements he made in his first years in office that he would seek reelection, Flowers filed the necessary documents with county election officials. The highly-anticipated move signals to his opponents, that as sitting sheriff, he is the candidate to beat.

For now, Flowers faces three contenders, among them two top-ranking law enforcement officials including a career contemporary in his nearly two decades with Indian River County Sheriff’s Office and a local police chief.

Indian River County sheriff's Capt. Milo Thornton, 45, and Fellsmere Police Chief Keith Touchberry, 59, are Flowers’ top Republican rivals.

Touchberry, president of the Florida Police Chiefs Association, came in second in the August 2020 Republican primary with 24% of the vote to Flowers' 62%.

Sheriff Eric Flowers speaks at Indian River State College during a press conference alongside Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez announcing the launch of Florida’s local government cybersecurity grant program on Friday, March 10, 2023, in Indian River County.

Candidates for Indian River County Sheriff met on Tuesday, March 11, 2020, for a second debate ahead of the fall election at Vero Beach Country Club in Vero Beach. The candidates: Republicans sheriff’s Maj. Eric Flowers, retired sheriff’s Capt. Chuck Kirby, Indian River Shores Public Safety Chief Rich Rosell and Fellsmere Police Chief Keith Touchberry and Democrat Deborah Cooney, a county resident

Milo Thornton

Candidates for Indian River County Sheriff met on Tuesday, March 11, 2020, for a second debate ahead of the fall election at Vero Beach Country Club in Vero Beach. The candidates: Republicans sheriff’s Maj. Eric Flowers, retired sheriff’s Capt. Chuck Kirby, Indian River Shores Public Safety Chief Rich Rosell and Fellsmere Police Chief Keith Touchberry and Democrat Deborah Cooney, a county resident

The three, so far, will face off in a Republican primary election Aug. 20, 2024. The winner would head to the general election Nov. 5, 2024 against Deborah Cooney, 60, no party affiliation, whose stated background is in banking administration and music performance and education.

Flowers was sworn in as sheriff Jan. 5, 2021, after taking 80 percent of the votes against Cooney in the Nov. 3, 2020, general election.

So far among his opponents’ fundraising efforts, Thornton is the standout with about $128,275 in contributions and $317 expenditures in his campaign. Touchberry has $54,937 in contributions and $11,283.06 in expenditures. Cooney has $5,400 in contributions and $4,006 in expenses.

Modern face of the IRCSO

Flowers set out his first year with a to-do list of major projects for the agency, its jail, and the county.

Entering office at the height of the second year of a pandemic, the rollout of many of those projects were affected by COVID-19 supply chain constraints and staffing shortages.

Still, the agency undertook simultaneous projects from 2021 and 2022 including equipping deputies with body cameras, overhauling jail healthcare, revamping security at the agency’s headquarters and installing automated license plate readers along county roadways.

Several policies were also rolled out. Deputies were provided new lightweight, posture-improving uniforms and moved to 12-hour shifts, rather than eight in several wellness directives. Earlier this year, Flowers touted the development of peer support groups for deputies, in an effort related to PTSD awareness.

The agency re-opened a gun range for deputies at a former state prison for a $21,000 four-year lease and made $40,000 in facility upgrades.

The agency also sought out the development of its mobile app launched last year. Along with housing information and services found on the agency's website, officials can send out alerts on crashes or active crime scenes with the "Indian River Sheriff FL" app, found on Apple's App Store or Google Play.

More: Ukrainian family settles in Vero Beach after fleeing Russian invasion

His first year was not without personal issues.

Capt. Milo Thornton, Lt. Steve Stoll, Sgt. Jeremy Shepherd, Deputy Romeo Santana, and Maj. Eric Flowers of the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.

It wouldn’t be the first time a local sheriff, or any local public official, faced marital issues while in office, TCPalm columnist Laurence Reisman wrote in a Feb. 7 opinion column, the same day Flowers issued via departmental email an apology to his agency and the community in which he was “publicly apologizing” to his wife and his family for all the “hurt, embarrassment, and anger I’ve caused.”

He also apologized to the community for “not living up to my own personal high standards.”

Flowers told Reisman he would not let his personal life affect his job and role in “keeping our community safe.”

More: Florida real estate: Treasure Coast housing inventory, time to contract down in April

More: IRCSO, DEA arrest 2 in drug selling operation; overdose death investigated

Another contentious point arose in Flowers’ second year following the public reorganization of administrative leadership and the demotion of his now political opponent, Thornton, who was the agency's first Black captain and deputy chief.

In April 2022, following a months-long internal affairs investigation into reports of a management style leading to morale decline and staffing departures within its jail, Flowers demoted Thornton from deputy chief over corrections, judicial services and community affairs to captain overseeing the school resource division.

The accusations were ultimately deemed unfounded and Thornton was cleared of any wrongdoing by investigators who reported there was insufficient evidence of agency code of conduct violations.

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Corey on Twitter @coreyarwood, or reach him by phone at 772-978-2246.

If you are a subscriber, thank you. If not, become a subscriber to get the latest local news on the Treasure Coast.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Sheriff Eric Flowers enters 2024 Indian River County sheriff's race