Sheriff: Evansville woman could face attempted murder charge after standoff

Vanderburgh County Sheriff's deputies and first responders at Eden Court Apartments Tuesday, March 24, 2021, after 46-year-old Antwynette Pope allegedly pulled a knife on deputies attempting to perform an eviction.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — When Vanderburgh County Sheriff's deputies arrived at an apartment complex to execute a court-ordered eviction Thursday morning, the situation escalated into Evansville's second armed standoff in a matter of hours.

According to Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Deputy Major Jason Ashworth, 46-year-old Antwynette Pope attempted to slash deputies with a knife before she barricaded herself in her Eden Court apartment, which is located off of Green River Road.

Sheriff Dave Wedding said Pope could ultimately face a charge of attempted murder.

The incident came just hours after a separate standoff between Evansville police and a suspect wanted on multiple warrants ended Thursday morning when reportedly police found the suspect dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff's deputies say they tried to convince Pope to come outside for more than two hours through a combination of phone calls and loud speaker announcements.

Pope's daughter eventually arrived on scene, and deputies said she unsuccessfully tried to convince her mother to come outside.

After exhausting other methods, Ashworth said deputies eventually informed Pope via loud speaker that they would resort to less-than-lethal force if she continued to refuse to exit the apartment.

Deputies then fired three irritating gas munitions through the back window of the apartment, which forced Pope to exit with her hands up.

She's since been detained and taken to the hospital, according to Ashworth.

Wedding said Pope will likely face charges of attempted murder, and added that Pope may be suffering from "a severe mental health crisis."

Ashworth said the sheriff's office will continue to investigate and will attempt to secure a search warrant for Pope's apartment.

