Sheriff expects more charges after Vero Beach High School fights

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Sixteen ninth grade students have been arrested and face misdemeanor charges since several fights broke out at the Freshman Learning Center Wednesday afternoon.

The fights were the result of “two girls (who) made poor decisions to engage in a physical altercation,” said School District of Indian River County Superintendent David Moore.

Detectives are still reviewing school security footage and interviewing parents as they work to find all the students involved in what was called a series of brawls or fist fights around 10:30 a.m. inside the Vero Beach High School ninth-grade facility at 1507 19th St.

Vero Beach police and Indian River County Sheriff's Office deputies outside the Vero Beach High School Freshman Learning Center on Feb. 16, 2022.

“Sixteen (were) arrested at that time,” said Indian River County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Debbie Carson. “We know there were more than that actually involved in the fights.”

In a statement released on Facebook, Moore said students’ involvement could carry a 10-day suspension and add history of arrest to their personal record.

“We are obligated to fully enforce the code of conduct as well as the law,” said Moore in the video.

Indian River County School District Superintendent David Moore

In a video statement posted on Youtube Friday around 2 p.m., Sheriff Eric Flowers said additional charges were expected and described the scenario as “a major, major incident at a school.”

Body camera footage in the video shows a deputy in a hallway wading through a crowd of students toward one of the tussles where what appears to be a school employee can be heard saying “stop” and seen waving back students amid shuffles and screams.

A Vero Beach police officer is shown on the ground with a student in the video as a deputy approaches saying repeatedly to the crowd “get back.”

“No, we don’t know what they were fighting about at this point,” Carson said.

At least 15 students face misdemeanor charges of disruption of an educational institution, said Jett Walsh, who works with attorneys in the juvenile division of the 19th Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office. .

What penalties they’ll face, if any, Walsh said, would likely “all depend on their background.”

He said attorney Gayle Braun will prosecute the cases.

Fire officials reported no injuries or medical transports from the school Wednesday.

Carson said there were no reports of weapons, or improvised weapons like books wielded in the fights, which would result in potential additional charges.

A report released Friday states the school’s assistant principal Joy Griffin reviewed security footage with deputies to identify “involved parties” from all fights throughout the building.

The investigation, it states, is ongoing.

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Corey on Twitter @coreyarwood, or reach him by phone at 772-978-2246.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Vero Beach High School students arrested, face charges after fights