Sheriff: Explosives found during multi-property drug search

Sep. 22—The Tuesday morning execution of search warrants at three properties in Lockport led to the discovery of suspected cocaine, fentanyl and crack cocaine, as well as explosives, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday.

The Niagara County Drug Task Force executed narcotic search warrants at 6598 Dysinger Road, apartment 5, 277 Washburn St., apartment 1, and 135 Pine St., apartment 2, beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, with assistance from the county's Emergency Response Team and Lockport Police Department. In the course of the searches, the task force turned up multiple firearms, quantities of suspected narcotics and U.S. currency, and at one unidentified location explosives were found.

The Erie County Bomb Squad was called in to take possession of the explosives.

Criminal charges will be filed pending results of lab testing of seized materials, the sheriff's office said.