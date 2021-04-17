Sheriff: Fatal shooting leaves one dead in Lowndes

Apr. 17—VALDOSTA — An argument at a Valdosta nightclub led to a fatal shooting nearby early Saturday, Lowndes County's sheriff said.

City police were called out to a report of an argument at a 4100 block Bemiss Road club between 2:30-3 a.m. Saturday, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.

"The argument had moved to the parking lot" of a nearby business located in the county, which is where the shooting took place, he said.

Both Valdosta police and Lowndes County Sheriff's Office personnel worked the crime scene, Paulk said. "It was a good example of great cooperation," he said.

The name of the shooting victim has not yet been released. Paulk said the sheriff's office is looking for a suspect but he did not wish to name the suspect at this time.