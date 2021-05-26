Sheriff: Fingerprints tie man to March burglary

May 25—OTTUMWA — Fingerprints have tied a man to the March burglary and theft of a Wapello County residence, police said Tuesday.

In a press release, the Wapello County Sheriff's Office said they've arrested Tanner Shepherd Rash, 35, with third-degree burglary, first-degree theft and second-degree theft. He was charged on May 18.

Rash is currently behind held at the Davis County Jail on unrelated charges.

On March 10, the Ottumwa Police Department located a 2019 Corvette Stingray that appeared to be abandoned. The Wapello County Sheriff's Office responded to the address of the vehicle's registered owner. Once they arrived, deputies discovered the residence had been burglarized.

During the investigation, deputies took fingerprints and DNA samples and had them analyzed by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation laboratory. Their analysis led to Rash's arrest, authorities said.

