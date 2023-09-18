Sheriff: Flagler Palm Coast High School student arrested, posted about blowing up school

A Flagler Palm Coast High School student was arrested Sunday after posting on Instagram about his yearbook pictures with a caption that read: “I’m going blow up the school if I can’t retake.”

The 14-year-old student was arrested and charged with written threats to kill, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. The student was turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice. The News-Journal is not publishing his name because he was charged as a juvenile.

“I want to thank the FCSO for their quick response to this alleged threat,” said Flagler Schools Superintendent LaShakia Moore in the press release. “This is an important reminder for our parents to please talk with their children about what they post online. Even if a person posts something in a 'joking' manner or thinks they’re posting in a private group, law enforcement treats all threats the same, and even 'private' posts have a way of becoming 'public.'”

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly warned parents about monitoring their children online.

“We see this time and time again – children ruining their futures over their behavior online,” Staly stated in the release. “Social media can be a treacherous space, and as parents, it is our duty to teach children responsibility both on and off the web. Be the sheriff in your home. We take every threat at face value to avoid a tragedy. No matter how small or unintentional they may be, consequences will follow.”

