Sheriff Flores to seek re-election

Jul. 21—Sheriff Rudy Flores announced his intent to seek reelection on Wednesday, July 20.

"Four years ago, I announced my candidacy for Sheriff and I was overwhelmed by the positive response and support," Flores said.

In Texas, a Sheriff serves a four year term. Flores' term began in 2021 and will end Dec. 31, 2024. The primary election for the next Anderson County Sheriff's term will be held in March 2024 and the General Election the following November.

During his first two years as Sheriff, Flores and his staff have faced several challenges, including inclement weather of snow, ice and flooding, personnel shortages, violent crimes and an officer-involved shooting.

Flores has said officer recruitment and retention will continue to be a problem for the Sheriff's Office in the future and the single, greatest challenge is being able to provide efficient, effective law enforcement to our community, given the ongoing personnel shortage.

"My priorities, as always, will be to provide the highest level of professional law enforcement services to our community," Flores said. "I look forward to working with the Commissioners Court, the District Attorney's Office and all local officials and agencies to make our community a safe place to live, work and raise our families."

Flores began his career in 1982 with the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.

After moving to the Galveston Police Department, Flores was recruited by the Texas State Troopers in 1988. He moved to Anderson County in 1996, when he was appointed to the Texas Rangers. He served as a Department of Public Safety trooper, sergeant, and Texas Ranger until his retirement in 2015.

After retiring from the Texas Rangers, Flores co-founded a law enforcement training and consulting company. It has trained roughly 1,000 officers and crime-scene investigators per year from dozens of police agencies in several states.

Flores has a bachelor's degree and a Master Peace Officer License. He is a graduate of the Leadership Command College at Sam Houston State University's Law Enforcement Management Institute.