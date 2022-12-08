Sheriff: Florida driver with road rage fired at deputy's SUV

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida driver in a fit of road range fired a shot at an SUV that passed him, not realizing it was a marked sheriff's patrol vehicle, authorities said Thursday.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Deputy Daniel Henry was driving home Wednesday night on a dark two-lane road near Tampa when the car ahead of him started hitting the brakes “aggressively,” the agency said in a news release.

Henry decided to pass the car, but when he did the driver fired a shot, striking the SUV near the back. Henry, who was not hurt, pulled over and broadcast a description of the driver and the car.

Another deputy soon spotted the car, which he followed to a home, where he arrested Tracy Swint, 49. the sheriff's office said. It reported that Swint confessed, saying he fired the shot because of road rage but denied knowing the other driver was a law enforcement officer.

Swint is charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and shooting into an occupied vehicle. He was being held Thursday on $22,000 bond. Court records do not list an attorney for Swint.

