Sheriff: Former jail official, inmate she helped escape caught
Escaped inmate Casey White and former jail official Vicky White were taken into custody Monday in Indiana, according to an Alabama sheriff.
Former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White, 56, and accused murderer Casey White, 38, who have been on the run since April 29, are now in police custody.
A capital murder suspect and a corrections officer who is alleged to have helped him escape from an Alabama jail last month are in custody after more than a
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office slapped Vicky White with new charges of identity theft and second-degree forgery on Monday
Lauderdale County SheriffLoved-up prison guard Vicky White and her jailhouse beau Casey White have been caught after an extraordinary 11 days on the run, officials in Indiana and Florida confirmed Monday evening.“We’ve captured them,” Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding told WAAY 31, adding that they were involved in a crash after a police pursuit.Vicky White, 56, was taken to a hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, while 38-year-old Casey White, no relation, surrendered and was take
The investigation into the escape of inmate Casey White and disappearance of corrections officer Vicky White has drawn national headlines.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has released footage showing corrections officer Vicky White at a hotel in Florence, Alabama, on the morning she allegedly helped an inmate escape.The video shows Vicky White at the Quality Inn hotel that she stayed at before she went missing with inmate Casey White, 38, who was being held on charges of murder at Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence.Vicky White said she was taking the inmate for a mental health evaluation when she checked him out of jail on April 29. Authorities found out later that no such evaluation or court hearing was scheduled.Vicky White has been charged with facilitating an escape, identity theft, and forgery, after the sheriff’s office said she used an alias to purchase the 2007 Ford Edge used in the escape, local media reported. Credit: Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful
Former corrections officer Vicky White, 56, and inmate Casey White, 38, were arrested after a police chase in Evansville, Indiana, authorites said.
