Sheriff: Former jail official, inmate she helped escape caught

Storyful

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has released footage showing corrections officer Vicky White at a hotel in Florence, Alabama, on the morning she allegedly helped an inmate escape.The video shows Vicky White at the Quality Inn hotel that she stayed at before she went missing with inmate Casey White, 38, who was being held on charges of murder at Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence.Vicky White said she was taking the inmate for a mental health evaluation when she checked him out of jail on April 29. Authorities found out later that no such evaluation or court hearing was scheduled.Vicky White has been charged with facilitating an escape, identity theft, and forgery, after the sheriff’s office said she used an alias to purchase the 2007 Ford Edge used in the escape, local media reported. Credit: Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful