Sheriff: Former jail official, inmate she helped escape caught
Escaped inmate Casey White and former jail official Vicky White were taken into custody Monday in Indiana, according to an Alabama sheriff.
Russian forces have stalled on multiple fronts in Ukraine, according to senior U.S. defense officials.
Alabama officials confirmed escaped inmate Casey White and jailer Vicky White were arrested in Evansville, Indiana on Monday. The two are unrelated. Officials said Vicky helped Casey escape the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama on April 29.
Fugitive Casey White and corrections officer Vicky White are in custody after a pursuit in Indiana. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said tips from citizens helped get the pair into custody after they were on the run for a little over a week.
A group of European Union parliamentarians has asked the European Commission to open negotiations with Ivory Coast and Ghana to address low cocoa prices, it said in a letter. The two West African countries, which together produce more than 60% of the world's cocoa, called on the EU earlier this year to join them in creating an economic pact which would ensure cocoa farmers earn a living wage. Most cocoa farmers in these countries live in extreme poverty, earning well under $1 a day, said a letter signed by members of the Responsible Business Conduct Working Group of the European Parliament.
Jay King: Robert Williams is out today with left knee soreness, per the Celtics. That's the knee on which he recently underwent surgery. Source: Twitter @ByJayKing What's the buzz on Twitter? Kurt Helin @ basketballtalk Celtics' center Robert ...
With human-made climate change continuing, there’s a 48% chance that the globe will reach a yearly average of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels of the late 1800s at least once between now and 2026, a bright red signal in climate change negotiations and science, a team of 11 different forecast centers predicted for the World Meteorological Organization late Monday. But even if the world hits that mark of 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial times — the globe has already warmed about 1.1 degrees (2 degrees Fahrenheit) since the late 1800s — that’s not quite the same as the global threshold first set by international negotiators in the 2015 Paris agreement.
Former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White, 56, and accused murderer Casey White, 38, who have been on the run since April 29, are now in police custody.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has released footage showing corrections officer Vicky White at a hotel in Florence, Alabama, on the morning she allegedly helped an inmate escape.The video shows Vicky White at the Quality Inn hotel that she stayed at before she went missing with inmate Casey White, 38, who was being held on charges of murder at Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence.Vicky White said she was taking the inmate for a mental health evaluation when she checked him out of jail on April 29. Authorities found out later that no such evaluation or court hearing was scheduled.Vicky White has been charged with facilitating an escape, identity theft, and forgery, after the sheriff’s office said she used an alias to purchase the 2007 Ford Edge used in the escape, local media reported. Credit: Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful
The 7-month-old Akita and Shepard mix, named Bailey, had reportedly been missing for five days when the Holland Tunnel main desk received a call of a loose dog.
SANGDONG, South Korea (Reuters) -Blue tungsten winking from the walls of abandoned mine shafts, in a town that's seen better days, could be a catalyst for South Korea's bid to break China's dominance of critical minerals and stake its claim to the raw materials of the future. The mine in Sangdong, 180 km southeast of Seoul, is being brought back from the dead to extract the rare metal that's found fresh value in the digital age in technologies ranging from phones and chips to electric vehicles and missiles. Sangdong is one of at least 30 critical mineral mines or processing plants globally that have been launched or reopened outside China over the last four years, according to a Reuters review of projects announced by governments and companies.
The first tropical wave of the season is in the books, the National Hurricane Center said.
Fans swarm Jack Harlow as he leaves record store apperance
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed a new law on Monday that requires students to learn about communism, establishing a state holiday called “Victims of Communism Day.” HB 395 will require special instruction on “Victims of Communism Day,” recognized on Nov. 7 of each year. “Today, I established November 7th as Victims of Communism Day…
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office slapped Vicky White with new charges of identity theft and second-degree forgery on Monday
There are countless accounts on TikTok dedicated to “The Mandalorian” star Pedro Pascal, where fans gather to ruminate on his acting skills and, of course, dashing good looks. But who would expect that the account calling him the “daddiest daddy” would be Lionsgate, the distributor behind Pascal’s latest film, “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent?” […]
"UKRAINSKA PRAVDA" - SUNDAY, 8 MAY, 2022, 16:55 According to Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov, the Russian occupiers are preparing provocations during the 9 May [Victory Day, an annual military holiday] celebrations in the city, including plans to shoot at civilians and accuse the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The two-month run kicks off in late August and runs through late October. Scorpions Announce 2022 North American Tour with Whitesnake Spencer Kaufman
Tara Grinstead disappeared in south Georgia after leaving a cookout in October 2005.
Pro Football Hall of Famer, Kurt Warner, has some sage advice for New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.
Alabama corrections official Vicky White and escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White were found Monday after a 10-day manhunt. Cole White was returned to custody and Vicky White was hospitalized after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, officials said.