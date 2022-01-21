Sheriff: Former The River church employee arrested on sexual assault charges

A former employee of The River church has been arrested following an investigation into allegations of sexual assault.

A 28-year-old Port Huron man is expected to be arraigned Friday on two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, distributing sexually explicit material to a minor, aggravated indecent exposure and using computers to commit a crime, St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King said.

The man is accused of sexually abusing four juvenile victims that he fostered a relationship with through The River, King said.

The River Ministry Center is currently based in Kimball, according to its website.

Requests for comment to The River were not immediately returned Friday morning after a message was left at the church's offices, which were closed, and an email was sent to the general inbox.

More information was not immediately available.

Check back for updates.

