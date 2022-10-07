Sheriff: Gaston County inmate found unresponsive in jail cell dies at hospital

State authorities are investigating after an inmate being held at the Gaston County Jail died at a hospital Friday.

The sheriff’s office said the inmate was found unresponsive in his cell at around 5 a.m. He was taken to Caro CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, where he died.

The inmate was identified as Jordan Moses.

ALSO READ: Officials: Inmate killed in attack by prisoners at NC prison

The Gaston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

No other details have been released.

(WATCH BELOW: Employee at Meck jail arrested after giving inmate contraband, authorities say)