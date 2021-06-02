Sheriff: Personnel mistakes led to 6 escaping Merced County jail

Personnel mistakes and a deteriorating jail led to six inmates escaping from the Merced County jail earlier this year, the Merced County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

- Through the administrative investigation, we were able to determine that several staff members failed in their duties for the safety and security of the facility, along with the community. I wish I was able to share all of that information with you. But due to personnel rules and laws, I'm unable to share that information. I'd like, as the sheriff said, just to pour this bucket out for you guys to see it. Unfortunately, we're just prohibited from doing so.

The majority of the staff members involved were on the graveyard shift at the main jail. I will assure you that we have dealt with those individuals accordingly and appropriately. And we have added additional procedures, along with safety and security measures at the facility, along with some technology to prevent this from ever happening again.

