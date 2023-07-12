Sheriff going directly to grand jury with evidence against two suspects

Jul. 12—JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office plans to take evidence against two people arrested last Friday directly to a grand jury.

The arrests occurred after sheriff detectives executed a search warrant in the 1200 block of State Route 167 in Jefferson, looking for evidence and suspects in the June 14 Eureka Road murder in Ashtabula Township. In the shooting, Tina Wheeler was killed and Wes Moore was injured.

Sheriff William Niemi said Tuesday he will release the names of these most recent suspects and all charges filed after he takes the case to the grand jury.

Detectives found evidence tied to the murder and unexpectedly discovered deplorable living conditions. Five malnourished dogs, six puppies and two dead dogs also were found inside the home, Niemi has said.

The county dog warden seized the canines and took them to Animal Protective League in Kingsville.

Moore told deputies that two men came into the truck and attempted to rob them. When they told the subjects they didn't have anything, one of the subjects fired shots at them, according to a press release.

Wheeler was shot in the chest and Moore was shot in the right leg. He is recovering from his injury, police said.

The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office arrested Vincent Steven Ballard, 24, of Conneaut on June 22 after he turned himself in to the Conneaut Police Department. The arrest came after investigators spent several days searching for him.

Ballard, who was arraigned in Ashtabula Municipal Court on June 23, is facing charges of aggravated murder, felonious assault and aggravated robbery, court records show.

According to investigators, Ballard and three other individuals went to Eureka Road on June 14 to buy drugs.