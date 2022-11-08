Sheriff: Green Township home invasion leads to two police pursuits, four arrests

Four people who officials say were involved in a Green Township home invasion early Tuesday are all in custody following two separate police pursuits, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Aaron Clower, 18, and Zachery Harp, 19, are both under arrest. Two other suspects arrested are juveniles. The Enquirer does not name juveniles charged with crimes.

Green Township police responded to a home invasion on Calmhaven Drive around 12:10 a.m. A Hamilton County deputy began a pursuit when the four suspects fled the scene in a vehicle to Miami Township, the sheriff's office said.

A passenger fired several shots at a deputy after the pursuit ended, officials said, though nobody was hit by the gunfire. The four suspects then fled into a wooded area on foot.

The two juveniles were arrested following the first police pursuit.

A second pursuit began two hours after a tipster told Cincinnati police the two other suspects may have been in a home on River Road around noon. They were not there, but police said they found them in a vehicle in Camp Washington around 2 p.m.

That's when the second pursuit began. The men reportedly fled to Kenton County while Cincinnati police chased them, where they were apprehended and brought into the Kenton County jail.

Earlier this year, Cincinnati police implemented a new policy to limit pursuits to those involving violent felony suspects. The Enquirer reached out to public information officers to verify whether this incident fell within the policy and this story will be updated if the department responds.

The sheriff's office said Clower and Harp will be charged with felonious assault, theft and aggravated burglary. They will be extradited back to Hamilton County.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Four arrested after two police pursuits in Cincinnati, NKY