Sheriff: 'All hands on deck' for homicide investigation

Apr. 29—A Thursday homicide in a rural Pittsburg County community remained under investigation Friday with no suspect in custody.

Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said his office continued to chase leads Friday into the Thursday evening homicide of Terry Vernard at a residence in the Oak Ridge community east of Longtown.

"We got all hands on deck and we're trying to track some leads down, Morris said. "We won't rest until it's solved."

The sheriff said investigators were working to confirm some information before anything else would be released to the public if it is needed to help track down a suspect.

Deputies responded Thursday evening to Norman Road in the Oak Ridge community east of Longtown for a report of a person who was shot with the suspect leaving the scene in a vehicle.

Accoding to the sheriff, Vernard died after receving a single gunshot wound to the head. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting PCSO in the investigation with Haskell County Sheriff Tim Turner and other deputies from the agency assisting PCSO.

Anybody with information on Thursday's homicide is asked to contact the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office at (918) 423-5858 or the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.