Sheriff: Hartselle man wanted for armed robbery had guns, drugs

May 3—The arrest after a foot chase of a Hartselle man wanted for armed robbery and drug offenses led to the recovery of fentanyl and a sawed-off shotgun, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

James Francis Kubach Jr., 32, of Huckaby Bridge Road, remained in the Morgan County Jail on Tuesday facing charges in Morgan County of trafficking in fentanyl, first-degree marijuana possession, possession of a short-barrel shotgun and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He also faces an armed robbery charge in Georgia and arrest warrants for federal probation violations on underlying charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance, according to authorities.

Prior to Kubach's arrest, deputies and U.S. marshals placed under surveillance a property at the 100 block of Mount Tabor Road, southeast of Hartselle, according to an affidavit by sheriff's Investigator Caleb Brooks. During the surveillance, they saw Kubach going in and out of a camper on the property. A drone was used during the surveillance, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Once Kubach had been identified, according to Brooks, agents attempted to place him under arrest, but he began running along the tree line of the property.

"Officers gave verbal commands to Kubach to stop running and get on the ground," according to the affidavit. "Kubach made several movements with his hands towards his pants pockets while running. Kubach threw his hands in the air while also throwing items from his pocket before getting to the ground."

He ran about 200 yards before giving up, the Sheriff's Office said.

Officers found a 12-gauge shotgun shell and a .380 pistol in the area where Kubach had emptied his pockets, according to the affidavit.

The Sheriff's Office obtained a search warrant and found a single-shot Rossi 12-gauge shotgun in the driver's seat of Kubach's blue Cadillac, which was parked at the property, Brooks said.

During the search, according to a separate affidavit by sheriff's Sgt. Joey Coburn, officers found a black box in the camper where Kubach appeared to be staying that contained several bags of marijuana and a bag containing 1.8 grams of fentanyl.

In 2015, Kubach pleaded guilty in Cherokee County to possession of a controlled substance and first-degree marijuana possession.

In 2016, he pleaded guilty to federal charges of heroin possession and of being a convicted felon in possession of a loaded Taurus .380 pistol. The terms of his probation required that he remain in Alabama and not have possession of drugs, both of which a court found he violated when he was arrested in 2019 on allegations of using marijuana while driving in Georgia.

He was sentenced by a federal judge to supervised probation in August 2020 and was required to enroll for six months in a residential drug treatment program at Living Free Recovery in Hartselle. The additional warrants were issued when he allegedly violated his probation.

Details of the armed robbery charges filed against Kubach in Georgia were not available.

